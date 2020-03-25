Nigeria Jack Ma

Outrage as COVID-19 Supplies Donated By Jack Ma, Moved From Lagos to Abuja

The Nigerian Government has moved medical supplies donated by Chinese billionaire, Jack Ma, to combat Coronavirus in the country from Lagos, the Nigerian epicentre of the outbreak to Abuja, the country’s capital.

Bashir Ahmed, Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, made the announcement on Wednesday.

In a tweet, he said, “Medical materials donated by @JackMa to fight #Coronavirus in Africa have arrived Abuja, airlifted from Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos, by the Nigerian Air Force.”

However, the decision to move the supplies to Abuja has caused a storm on social media with citizens raising the alarm that the materials were about to be distributed to wealthy government officials in the nation’s capital.

 

