Outrage as COVID-19 Supplies Donated By Jack Ma, Moved From Lagos to Abuja

Share Pin 0 Shares

The Nigerian Government has moved medical supplies donated by Chinese billionaire, Jack Ma, to combat Coronavirus in the country from Lagos, the Nigerian epicentre of the outbreak to Abuja, the country’s capital.

Bashir Ahmed, Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, made the announcement on Wednesday.

In a tweet, he said, “Medical materials donated by @JackMa to fight #Coronavirus in Africa have arrived Abuja, airlifted from Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos, by the Nigerian Air Force.”

FLASH: Medical materials donated by @JackMa to fight #coronavirus in Africa have arrived Abuja, airlifted from Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos to Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja by the Nigerian Air Force. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/RbIQ2tf5YE — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) March 25, 2020

However, the decision to move the supplies to Abuja has caused a storm on social media with citizens raising the alarm that the materials were about to be distributed to wealthy government officials in the nation’s capital.

I told you people ooooo.

I shouted it this morning.

They have airlifted the materials to Abj

Presidency will take it’s share, then NASS, then IGP (his son’s wedding guests), then Governors that had contact with AB, then influencial Nigerians that attended the birthday & AM Awards pic.twitter.com/mukNuYOb3k — CAPTAIN (@UtohPaul) March 25, 2020

They have moved all the material donated by Jack Ma from MMA Lagos to Abuja. 70% of the cases so far are identified in Lagos. Why move everything to Abuja? 😩#CovidNGR — Adetutu Balogun (Ezi Ada 1 of Diaspora) (@Tutsy22) March 25, 2020

Jack Ma donated kit to Nigeria. It landed in Lagos, NAF moved the entire shipment to Abuja. Yet there are more cases in Lagos than the whole of Nigeria put together. This is what happens when your leaders have cow dung in their heads where brains should be #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/puUbnQAgdg — Babasola Kuti (@RealSolaKuti) March 25, 2020

Jack Ma donates test kits, and other equipment to Nigeria. It lands in Lagos Lagos has 85% of the known Wuhan Corona virus cases, and possibly 100s more unknown. You move the donated items to Abuja. pic.twitter.com/eEIEwsj5na — Ikenna Ronald Nzimora (@ronaldnzimora) March 25, 2020

Shipment: @JackMa‘s Donated Test Kits, Protective Gears are being moved from Lagos to Abuja. As at the my last check: Lagos- 30

FCT- 8

Ogun- 3

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 1

Edo- 1

Bauchi-1

Osun-1 Barawo in high places. pic.twitter.com/JBRycllZQG — AyeMojubar 😷 (@ayemojubar) March 25, 2020

Nigeria claims to have almost 200m population size. Jack Ma sent 20k test kit& co supplies to each African countries. The supplies only cover 1% of the population. Guess who the 1% are? So why are you all surprised all the supplies were shipped to Abuja. It is expected. — SEUN AGBELUSI (@seuncr8vwox) March 25, 2020

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.