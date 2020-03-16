Over 100 Shops Razed, Several Persons Injured in Otukpo Market Fire

Share Pin 0 Shares

Over 100 shops have been burnt while scores of persons are left with injuries after fire broke out at Otukpo Main Market in Benue State on Monday, SaharaReporters reports.

The blaze started around 5:00am and has continued till this moment.

Sources present at the scene of the fire said firefighters arrived the scene late and had no water to put out the fire.

An eyewitness said the fire had destroyed most parts of the market.

He said, “Many people, traders especially, have been injured because they are trying to rush in to get their goods.

“The fire started since 5:00am and it’s still burning, over 100 shops have been burnt already.

“Most of the traders keep their monies in the shops and can’t afford to lose them. Some already lost all they have.”

More to come…

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.