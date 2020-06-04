NCDC Boss

Over 1,000 Cases in Three Days as Nigeria’s COVID-19 Toll Tops 11,000

Nigeria’s COVID-19 toll topped 11,000 on Wednesday as the country recorded 348 new cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the new cases via its Twitter handle at six minutes before midnight on Wednesday.

The development comes three days after the country hit 10,000 COVID-19 cases.

With 416, 241 and 348 cases on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, a total of 1,005 cases have been recorded since June 1, 2020.

Kogi also recorded its third case on Wednesday, exactly one week after the first two cases were confirmed in the state.

Ninety persons were discharged on Wednesday, increasing the total recoveries from 3,239 to 3,329, while the number of fatalities increased from 314 to 315.

A total of 11,166 cases have now been recorded in 35 states and the federal capital territory (FCT), while Cross River is the only state yet to record any COVID-19 case.

According to the situation update for Tuesday, a total of 69,801 samples had been tested, with 3,916 samples counted for one day, which the NCDC said included “backlog of samples from recently activated labs”.

