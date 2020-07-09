At Least 28 Soldiers Killed in Boko Haram Ambush

The Nigerian Army has reportedly lost about 28 soldiers in an ambush by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno state.

The deceased soldiers were attached to 25 task force brigade, Damboa in Borno.

The soldiers were attacked along the Maiduguri-Damboa road as they were returning from a five-day clearance operation, on Tuesday.

But in a statement, the military claimed 17 insurgents were killed while it lost only two of its men.

John Enenche, coordinator of defence media operations, said the troops in conjunction with elements of sector 2 special forces overran the insurgents’ ambush team.

“In the aftermath of the encounter, 17 Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals were neutralized as several others were believed to have narrowly escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds while a cache of arms and ammunition were equally captured by the gallant troops,” he said.

“Regrettably, two valiant soldiers paid the supreme price while four others were wounded in action. However, the wounded in action soldiers have been evacuated to a military medical facility and currently responding positively to treatment.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.