Oyakhilome: US Protests Are Over Microchips Not Racism

Chris Oyakhilome, founder and president of LoveWorld Incorporated, says the protests in the US in the past weeks are not about racism but security microchips.

Protests broke out across the US after George Floyd, an African-American, was killed. Floyd died on May 25 after he was arrested by a white Minneapolis officer, who pinned him to the ground for several minutes by kneeling on his neck.

But in a sermon, Oyakhilome said the microchips, which will enable cities to control crime, sparked off the unrest.

This claim is unverified, and the recent protests ignited after the killing of Floyd.

“For example, there are men who don’t understand what’s going on in the United States with the riots. It’s not about the guy that died, it’s not about black folks, it’s not about ‘Black Lives Matter’. I will tell you what it is about,” the pastor said.

“Now from protests to riots and then more people have died since then and the call for disbanding, cancellation, defunding of the police, why is that?

“You think it is limited to the United States, no it’s not. Why are they doing it? It is part of the game and I tell you what it is, it’s simple because they want to command the alternative method for security.

“What is that alternative method for security? The total control of the RFID microchip, that’s what it’s about. So you are going to find cities getting rid of their police and then experimenting with one little city after another. The city says no police. Everyone must get the microchip and with that you are going to know everybody – they are going to know everyone and crime will be controlled and they have got the media to help hype it.

“And inspire the failure of the system, they are going to praise it like the best thing in the world. That’s what it is about. Get rid of the police and everyone gets microchipped.”

This is not the first time Oyakhilome will make unverified claims. He had claimed the introduction of 5G technology was the cause of the COVID-19 pandemic.

