Late-Kehinde-Ayoola-ex-Oyo-speaker-and-current-Oyo-State-Commissioner-for-Environment-and-Natural-Resource-e1589462114532

Oyo Commissioner for Environment Kehinde Ayoola is Dead

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Oyo Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Mr Kehinde Ayoola is dead.

Ayoola, a former Speaker of Oyo House of Assembly, was said to have been sick for about two weeks.

He died at a private hospital around Iyaganku, Ibadan where he was receiving treatment.

The Oyo-born politician represented Oyo East state constituency between 1999 and 2003.

The cause of the death could not be ascertained as at the time of filling this report.

No official statement has been released by the government concerning the death.

More to come…

 

 

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources. 

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
Commissioner for EnvironmentKehinde AyoolaOyo

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Gunmen Kidnap APC Deputy Chairman, Daughter in Kaduna State

Gunmen Kidnap APC Deputy Chairman, Daughter in Kaduna State

News
  • 14 May
  • 0
ISWAP Terrorists Kill Five Soldiers in Borno

ISWAP Terrorists Kill Five Soldiers in Borno

News
  • 14 May
  • 0
Oyo Commissioner for Environment Kehinde Ayoola is Dead

Oyo Commissioner for Environment Kehinde Ayoola is Dead

News
  • 14 May
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top