Oyo Ex-Deputy Chief Registrar Gets Three Years Jail Term Over Dud Cheque

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office, said it had secured the conviction of a former Deputy Chief Registrar of Oyo State High Court, Mrs. Mutiat Omobola Adio.

She was convicted after pleading guilty to a fresh charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence and issuance of dishonoured cheque.

In a statement by the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, Adio was alleged to have obtained a 2000 model Toyota Pathfinder SUV valued at N1.5 million from one Fabunmi Samuel of Fatai Olanrewaju Motors by telling to him that it would be paid once the cheque is presented to her bank.

The victim reportedly released the said vehicle to her but the cheque was dishonoured within three months of issuance for insufficient funds in the account.

Upon arraignment on January 30, 2018, the defendant had initially pleaded not guilty to the charges but later changed her plea to ‘guilty’, after a plea-bargain agreement leading to the amendment of the charge.

Justice Owolabi thereafter pronounced the defendant guilty of the offence and sentenced her to three years in prison.

The court also ordered her to restitute to her victim N500,000 in addition to the N1 million she had previously paid in restitution to the victim.

_________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.