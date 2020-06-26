Oyo’s Youngest Commissioner Fakorede Tests Positive for COVID-19

Oyo State’s Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports Seun Fakorede has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 28-year-old who is the youngest of the commissioners in the state told Punch he was in isolation to avoid spreading the virus.

Fakorede said he didn’t know how he contracted COVID-19 because he usually takes all necessary precautions.

The Commissioner said: “I tested positive for COVID-19 and I want you to know that there’s no cause for any panic as I’m very well, safe and sound without any symptoms/breakdown.

“Before the test result came in, I had no inkling that I was going to test positive. This was because, despite the demands of the office I occupy, I have been careful since COVID-19 crept into our world — I took the test just like others and didn’t nurse any fear. I was asymptomatic, I still am, and I remain fearless.

“I have immediately followed and adhered strictly to the directives of the Incident Management for the Oyo State Response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

“COVID-19 is not in any way a death sentence — So, while I acknowledge my principal, Governor Seyi Makinde, for the efforts he has put in place to tackle the pandemic, I want to further urge us all to continue to do everything to minimize the spread of this virus.

