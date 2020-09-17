Muhammadu-Buhari

Panel Submits Report on UNILAG Crisis

The Special Presidential Visitation Panel set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to look at the removal of suspended Vice-Chancellor, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has submitted its report.

The report was submitted to the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu by Chairman of the panel, Prof Tukur Sa’ad.

The panel was given two- week to complete its assignment upon inauguration on August 26, 2020.

Adamu, while receiving the report on behalf of Buhari, said: “The visitor of the university, after due consideration of the report, will take a decision on the matter as appropriate in order to restore peace and conducive learning atmosphere in the university of Lagos and the university system as a whole.”

Ogundipe was removed from office by the Wale Babalakin-led Governing Council over allegations of financial infractions and others.

Details shortly….

____

