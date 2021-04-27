Pantami Not a Terrorist, Nigeria Will Regret If He is Removed, Gumi Warns

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, a controversial Islamic cleric, has cautioned against the expulsion or dismissal of Dr. Isa Pantami, the troubled Minister of Communications and Digital Economy.

There have been calls for the Minister’s resignation because of his past support for terror groups, which he has since renounced.

Many Nigerians have called for his dismissal or resignation, claiming that his renunciation was insufficient.

However, Gumi said in an interview with Roots TV, that the allegations leveled against the embattled Minister were false and should be dismissed.

“You cannot Islamise the whole world. Jesus Christ came; he could not Christianise the whole world. Nobody can Islamise or Christianise Nigeria,” Gumi began.

“All his actions, one hundred percent, shows he is not a terrorist. Those who are terrorists are after his life. The Minister should continue. His presence there is fighting the terrorist ideology.

“Show me, one person, he has killed. He has not killed anybody. He has not ordered the killing of anybody. Discard the fake news.

