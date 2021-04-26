Parliamentary Workers Give Conditions for Suspension of Strike

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) has vowed not to end its ongoing industrial strike except its demands are met.

It demanded that a Memoradum of Understanding (MOU) be signed by all the governors and speakers of the 36 states of the federation.

Legislative activities in state Assemblies have been paralysed since the workers’ downed tools on March 23.

In a letter addressed to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, the Union listed five conditions, saying it will only call off the strike when the implementation of those conditions begins.

The letter signed by Acting. National Secretary of PASAN, Comrade Ikechukwu Alaribe, listed the conditions to include the full implementation of the financial autonomy for the state legislature and state judiciary, the full compliance with Presidential Executive Order No. 10, 2020 issued by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the Implementation of financial Autonomy for the State and State Judiciary; and that state Assemblies service commissions must be established in each state of the Federation.

According to him, the decision to continue with the strike was reached after the enlarged National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the union.

The NEC of the union also demanded that all the 36 States must have the Funds Management Committee bill signed into law by the state governors; and that deductions should be made directly from the source to the House of Assemblies accounts.

He said further that, “PASAN as a Union is in agreement with the recommendations of the Presidential Committee on the Implementation of Financial Autonomy for the State Legislature and State Judiciary.”

