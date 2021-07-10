Pastor Chris Live Healing Stream Service Enters Day 2

The broadcast of the ongoing epochal 3-day Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome to massive global audience at www.healingstreams.tv, other platforms enters day 2.

Shouts of Joy and renewed Hope filled the air as a blast of God’s healing power rippled out across the globe through the ongoing revolutionary Healing Streams Live Healing Services with world renown healing minister Rev. (Dr.) Chris Oyakhilome. Slated to run for 3 days; Friday 9th July to Sunday 11th July, 2021, this second edition of the historic crusade is being beamed live to an unprecedented global audience across all continents via the Healing Streams TV at www.healingstreams.tv, the Healing School mobile app and various social media platforms, daily at 6pm GMT+1.

And the Day Arrived

It had been almost 4 months since over 4 billion people tuned in from all over the globe to witness the Gospel of Jesus Christ come to life.

For four months, accounts of mind-blowing miracles had poured in from all over the world as the healing power of the Word made distance, language and every other obstacle irrelevant, reaching people right in their homes.

Sick healed after ministration

All over the world, people gathered in healing centers and connected via internet-enabled devices, through all of them waiting to see the awesome power of God at work.

The Director of the Healing School, Pastor Deola Phillips, declared the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris open, and the people worshipped, singing and extolling God’s amazing love and grace. Then came the testimonies from the first edition, and you could tell just by being there, everybody’s faith was stirred for the miraculous. Then the Loveworld Singers led the people to worship, and you could feel the anticipation like electricity in the air, building and all over the Healing Centres across the world.

When the Man of God, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, arrived, it was explosions of joy. This was the moment everyone had been waiting for.

Opening the scriptures and starting at John 20:30, the man of God taught that Jesus was God in the flesh, and how it is God’s great desire to live in us as He lived in Jesus. This, he taught, was the true purpose for which we were created. He further expounded that the one who believes can do the works Jesus did, and even greater. No one was left in any doubt of the Grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Love of God, and the Fellowship of the Holy Spirit at the end.

And then the miracles started

Starting from the auditorium and then all over the globe, the sick were healed instantly, demons came out of people they had oppressed for years and the scenes! Paraplegics rose up from their beds, jumping and praising God. It was a joy and a wonder to behold.

That was just the first day. There are two more days to come.

You will recall that characteristic of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s healing crusades, the first edition of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris which held in March of this year left in its trail an avalanche of mind blowing miracles that are still being testified about till date, With over 4 billion people participating globally.

While these earlier sessions are being relished, the ongoing edition has heralded gigantic impact, bringing with it a tide of prevailing faith, diverse miracles, an exegesis of the undiluted Word of God and numerous testimonies of salvation, healing and blessings.

Now, in anticipation of Day 2, a spiritual ecstasy has clothed the atmosphere as the whole world through online connection, singles into an auditorium where the power of God has been greatly manifested for the second day.

Brace yourself for a special time of the miraculous in the presence of the Lord at this Day 2 of the largest ever healing crusade to be witnessed by the world. Register now to participate at www.healingstreams.tv/3days and clear your schedules to participate in this ongoing momentous programme poised to grant you more grace to walk in divine health and blessings.

