Pastor Enenche, Wife Storm University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Donate Food Items, Drugs

Share Pin 0 Shares

As part of their continued efforts to support the fight against the scourge of coronavirus in the country, the Senior Pastors of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr. Paul and Dr. Mrs. Becky Enenche, on Friday visited the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada.

The clerics donated medical and food items on behalf of the church to the hospital for COVID-19 patients.

Recall that barely two weeks ago, the church donated food items to people for the fourth time irrespective of denomination or religion, to cushion the effect of the lockdown on the people.

Speaking during the outreach on Friday, Pastor Enenche, a trained medical doctor, said the church would continue to support the government in its way to win the war against the coronavirus pandemic.

Garbed in all white lab coats, the outspoken cleric lauded the medical team in the frontline of the fight against the virus for their relentless efforts.

He also hailed the federal government for its efforts in curtailing the diseases.

Dr. Enenche said, from record available before him, the FCT Isolation Centre had so far confirmed 447 cases, with 307 active cases and had successfully treated and discharged 133 cases with 7 deaths.

“With the above record, we can see that 133 patients have been treated, tested negative and discharged successfully, that shows that coronavirus is not a death sentence as many people out there think. We need to kill that fear.

“We must commend the medical team working round the clock at the isolation centres taking care of patients. It is not an easy task.

“We also acknowledge the government for doing its best to curtail the further spread of the virus. We pray that the virus would soon be wiped out.

“That is why we are here to join the fight against the pandemic. We will continue to give our support to this war against humanity and we believe strongly that victory is ours.”

They were received by the Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Prof. Bisalla A. Ekele, the CMAC, Dr Nicholas Bamlong and other top management staff. The CMD hailed the church for their donation.

He noted that Dunamis was the only religious organization that has visited the hospital since the coronavirus was confirmed in the FCT.

He called on other religious bodies and good-spirited Nigerians to join the fight against coronavirus.

Also speaking during the outreach, Dr. Becky Enenche, urged those still living with the virus not to give up, saying that the Lord would stretch his hands of healing upon them.

Among food items donated were: bags of rice, cartons of noodles, packs of water and others.

Among the medical items donated included: 1,000 packs of Arthrmeter/lumefantime combination, (Lonart), 500 packs of Amoxicillin/clavulanic acid combination (Augmentin), 1,000 packs of Azithromycin ( Zithromax).

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.