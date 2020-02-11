Patience Jonathan Visits Aisha Buhari in Aso Rock

The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, and her predecessor, Mrs Patience Jonathan, met at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday.

Mrs Jonathan visited the President’s wife, according to a Facebook post by Aisha this morning.

She said their discussions centred on women participation in politics, girl-child education and Mrs Jonathan’s pet project, ‘Women for Change’.

“I got to hear about her experience during her tenure and listened to her perspectives on the issues affecting women and children in the society.

“It was really nice having her around and I look forward to having more of such moments”, the President’s wife wrote on her wall.

Mrs Jonathan left Aso Rock in 2015 when her husband lost the 2015 presidential election and handed over to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd) on May 29.

Aisha has lately been hosting former first ladies. A few days ago, she also hosted Mrs Turai Yar’Adua.

