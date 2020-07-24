PDP Asks Buhari to Resign, Says ‘Nigeria on Ventilator, Gasping for Air’

Nigeria’s leading opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday asking President Muhammadu Buhari to resign for failure to combat increasing cases of insecurity and corruption across the Country.

“What we are witnessing in our country today is a total collapse of the nation, the country is on ventilator gasping for air, under such circumstance, President Buhari should do the honourable thing required of an elder statesman in situations like this, THROW IN THE TOWEL because nigeria is on and save the country from ruins.” the party said.

National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, presided over the media briefing tagged “Nigeria in a free fall, as corruption, insecurity engulfs the Nation” at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

Lamenting the absence of attention to critical issues, the PDP said it’s becoming very clear to all that “the ears we are targeting are deaf as nothing on ground shows that there is a government in this country”

“No effort is being made from any angle to halt the on-going free fall being witnessed in all fronts in the country. Nigerians have become helpless and have come to accept and live like citizens of nations without leader and with no direction.” the party regretted.”

On the spate of insecurity, the PDP noted that “having exhausted their propaganda of winning the war on terrorism only in their press releases, as reality endowed on all, both the military and political leaders are now helpless and confused.”

According to the party, “What the Nigerian Senate did on Tuesday when it asked the service chiefs to resign was to show to the World that there is no executive arm of government in place.”

It explained that having few months back advised the executive to sack the service chiefs for having out lived their relevance and re-engineer the military for the emerging challenges, and having watched the security situation in the country grow from worse to worse, the legislators have limited option but to do what they did at least to show the people they represent that they are sensitive to their plights.

It expressed worries that not even during the three year brutal civil war did Nigerians witness as much as over 300 soldiers absconding their duties and pouring abuses on their commander.

“Only poor leadership from the military and the polity can drag down morale of soldiers to such pitable level. The Presidency rising immediately to challenge the Senate shows also the level of confusion in the system.” the PDP submitted.

On corruption, the PDP noted that “since transparency International said few years ago that the worst corruption was going-on in Nigeria under this regime, the situation has continued to worsen”.

The PDP further claimed that “corruption has now become a bazar with no pretense about it with all critical agencies of government including the anti-graft body themselves grossly engulfed in it.”

It lamented further that “the nation’s economy is walking to depression because we are least in recession and it’s being fast tracked by the widening scope of corruption involving operatives at the high places.”

The PDP argued that “the free for all corruption going on all over the place leaves us with the impression that the country is dying and there has been a scramble for what one can get out of it before the final demise.”

“Rather than confront the already exposed corruption cases, the government deliberately takes cautious steps to play it down with a view to protecting their members who are neck deep in the growing sleaze.” PDP claimed.

The PDP claimed after providence decided to expose the fraud going on in the nation’s anti-corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in the last five years, rather than bring it to the fore, the Presidency in the great cover up decided to take the investigation including the interrogation of suspects to Aso Rock Villa behind camera where all the exposed issues are kept away from the public glare.

“As we speak, the big corruption cover up is on-going in critical sectors, the Nigeria Ports Authority, NPA, the Maritime Sector, the Customs, the Federal inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Nigeria Social Insurance a Trust Fund, NSITF, North East Development Commission, NNPC crude Oil sale to China etc.”

It observed that nothing brings out the exact character of President Buhari’s administration to corruption than the on-going free for for all fraud at the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, where the so called forensic auditors sent in by the President to unearth a fraud are themselves becoming visible accomplice to the crime.

The PDP further stated that the nation today requires that all hands must be on deck especially media practitioners who should not relent in holding public officers accountable.

It also urged Nigerians not to be distracted by the drama playing out at the various fraud case hearings whether in Aso Villa with Ibrahim Magu or at the National Assembly with two Ministers Akpabio and Chris Ngige, entertaining Nigerians.

“They are designs to remove public attention to the real issue”.

According to the PDP, “in this country under the watch of President Buhari and his APC, we have found ourselves in the environment as the French economist, Federico Bastiat said that “when plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men in a society, over the course of time they create for themselves a legal system that authorizes it and a moral code that glorifies it.”

