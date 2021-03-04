PDP Asks EFCC To Investigate Gov. Yahaya Bello

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, over alleged money laundering that runs into billions of naira.

Anti-Corruption Network, under the leadership of Senator Dino Melaye, had submitted a petition to the EFCC accusing Governor Bello of laundering billions of naira from the state government’s coffers.

However, the Kogi State government denied the allegation, saying the PDP was involved in its “usual comedy show”.

In a statement, the spokesman of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, had challenged Governor Bello to speak out on allegations of putrid deals, including allegedly using certain officials of the Kogi State Government as well as private individuals and firms to siphon, launder and cart away billions of naira meant for the development of the state.

The statement said: “The PDP asserts that the revelations by Anti-Corruption Network ostensibly explain why the people of Kogi State have been impoverished and why no concrete development has taken place since the emergence of Yahaya Bello as governor of the state.

“Governor Yahaya Bello is demanded to provide answers to revelations made by the anti-graft body, which is in the public domain, that he has been laundering billions of naira in several tranches through the award of contracts to “non-legal persons” as well as “inactive companies” with no transaction descriptions and due process certification.

“The APC poster boy should answer to revelations by the Anti-Corruption Network that he laundered over N3.7 billion through one Abdulsalami Hudu; in addition to billions of naira allegedly laundered through other individuals including certain, Umar Comfort, Jimoh Aminu, Philip Salau, Bello Ibrahim among others.

“Also, Gov Yahaya Bello should answer to allegations by the Anti-Corruption Network that he siphoned billions of naira through the award of contracts, without due process, to Southbridge Integrated Services Limited to the tune of N624 million, in addition to five other companies which allegedly got between N22 million and N129 million respectively.

“It is indeed disheartening that such funds were monies meant for infrastructural development, provision of healthcare, education facilities, road construction, payment of salaries and pension and other benefits, which have been deprived the people since the inception of the Bello administration.

“The party also urges the EFCC to equally commence investigation on the activities of Governor Yahaya Bello as well as the books of his administration, with a view to prosecuting him immediately he leaves office at the end of his tenure if indicted.”

But the Kogi State Government stated that the rising profile of Governor Bello was intimidating and a threat to the opposition.

Kogi State Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, who spoke for the state government, said: “It is one of their comedies.

“They just need to separate the reality in government from the Nollywood they have joined.

“Like everyone, we are seeing it as another comedy. Our former Senator is doing well in his industry.

“He just needs to tell EFCC that he was acting a fiction. That will complete the process.”

