PDP Chairman, Secondus Leads #BringBackOurBoys Protest In Abuja
The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus is currently leading a protest demanding the rescue of the abducted students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State.
The protest which is tagged #BringBackOurBoys is holding at the PDP liaison office in Maitama.
More to follow…
