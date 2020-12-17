PDP Chairman, Secondus Leads #BringBackOurBoys Protest In Abuja

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus is currently leading a protest demanding the rescue of the abducted students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State.

The protest which is tagged #BringBackOurBoys is holding at the PDP liaison office in Maitama.

