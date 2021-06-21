PDP Faults President’s Rejection of Restructuring

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s rejection of calls for structuring as unacceptable and an attack on the people’s rights.

The party said: “As citizens of a democratic state, Nigerians have every right to demand constitutional restructuring as well as a democratic forum to deliberate on good governance and national cohesion.”

The PDP, in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that such demands are neither synonymous nor contiguous to warfare.

It said: “It is appalling, and to say the least, despicable, that Mr. President and his party, the APC, which came to power in 2015 on the promise of restructuring, have not only reneged, in utter duplicity towards Nigerians but also turned around, six years after, to label restructuring as warfare.”

The party also noted that the quest for an efficient local government system as well as an effectual judiciary could only be achieved through a constitutional restructuring that directly confers and vests the required powers and control to them.

The party said further: “In as much as the PDP holds the unity and indivisibility of our nation as supreme, our party, however, supports amendments that will alter the 1999 Constitution (as amended) in any manner that will engender good governance and reinforce, rather than detract from her unity, peace, equity and stability.”

