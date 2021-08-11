PDP Governors Ask Warring Stakeholders to ‘Sheath Their Sword’

Governors under the aegis of the Peoples Democratic Party on Tuesday asked its warring stakeholders to sue for peace.

The Governors also called for an early national convention in October after a meeting held in Abuja.

The PDP has been experiencing an internal crisis leading to the resignation of at least seven principal officers.

The party has also lost the Governors of Ebonyi, Cross River, and Zamfara to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

On Monday, some party members held placards calling for the resignation of National Chairman, Uche Secondus.

A caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party at the House of Representatives have accused Secondus of having “no clear road map, blue print or policy programme for the PDP.”

However, Secondus has said nothing, so far, warrants his resignation as National Chairman.

“The Constitution, traditions and practices of the Party should be strictly adhered to in finding solutions to any problems,” the PDP Governors said in a statement signed by Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

Mr Tambuwal is the Chairman of the PDP Governor’s forum.

“All parties should sheath their sword in the greater interest of the PDP and the need to RESCUE Nigeria from the avoidable National malaise and drift occasioned by the APC administration,” the statement added.

The Governors also called for the activation of all processes “leading to an early National Convention in October.”

