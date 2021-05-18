PDP Govs Ask Buhari, N/Assembly to Devolve More Powers to States

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have asked the National Assembly and President Muhammadu Buhari to work out strategies that would ensure the devolution of more powers to states.

In a communiqué signed by Sokoto State Governor and Chairman of PDP Governors Forum, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal at the end of their meeting on Monday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, the governors asked President Buhari to summon a meeting of the Nigerian Police Council where state governors and other critical stakeholders would deliberate on issues of national interest.

The governors also called on the National Assembly to expedite action on the passage of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill that would ensure a free and fair election, including provisions for electronic accreditation and electronic transmission of results.

“The meeting called on Mr President as the Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria and Commander-in-Chief of Nigerian Armed Forces to immediately send an Executive Bill to the National Assembly to amend the Nigerian Constitution to devolve more powers to the states with respect to security arrangements culminating in some form of state policing and the general security architecture.

“The meeting agreed that the police force still remains the appropriate institution to secure our democracy and should not be subjected to personal attacks. The welfare, training, equipment, funding of all security agencies should be given priority.”

But reacting, Secretary of the APC Caretaker Committee, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe said the meeting of PDP governors was a waste of time.

