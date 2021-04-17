PDP Rejects Buhari’s ‘Continuity’ Promise

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the promise of “continuity” given by President Muhammadu Buhari on his arrival in the country, on Thursday, after a two-week routine medical check up in London.

According to the party, “continuity” of Buhari’s performance, as stated by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in a statement, did not resonate well with Nigerians.

In a statement, on Friday, the party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Buhari’s “continuity” represents failed economy, hunger and starvation, banditry, killings, terrorism, kidnapping, abuse of human rights, treasury looting, and mindless borrowing that have characterised the APC administration under President Buhari’s watch.

The PDP also said that the APC statement describing Buhari as “re-energised” on return from his medical check up, was a confirmation that the President had been incapable and lethargic, leading to the inefficiency, disorganisation and general misrule bedeviling his administration.

“While Nigerians are at a loss on the import of President Buhari’s declaration upon his return that what they should expect is ‘continuity,’ our party wishes to remind Mr. President that he was elected for a last term of four years which will end on May 29, 2023.

“The PDP holds that whatever purpose his frame of mind on ‘continuity’ was made to serve, it must not detach from the finality of his leaving office on May 29, 2023.

“This is especially as the comment by the APC had already confirmed that our nation has indeed been on auto-pilot leading to a shambolic state of affairs in the nation, escalation of violence and insecurity, wrecking of our national economy, policy inconsistency, entrenchment of corruption and impunity, with no hope in sigh.

“Now that Mr. President is ‘re-energised,’ his handlers have no further excuse for his failure to lead from the front as he promised, in the fight against terrorists and insurgents, whose activities escalated on his watch.

“Our party, therefore, expects the ‘re-energised’ President Buhari as the Commander-In-Chief, to immediately proceed to Zamfara, Borno, Kaduna, Adamawa and other states where terrorists have practically taken over communities on account of the failures of his administration.

“Mr. President should also immediately address the nation on how he intends to pay back the huge foreign loans his administration had collected in the last six years, for which the future of our nation has been mortgaged.

“The ‘re-energised’ President is also expected to forcefully commence the recovery of over N15 trillion reportedly stolen by APC leaders from government agencies including the NNPC, NEMA, EFCC, NDDC among others”.

It charged the President to learn to take responsibility and end his excuse of not always being aware of happenings in the country.

