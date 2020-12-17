PDP Reps Demand Buhari’s Impeachment

The Peoples Democratic Party caucus in the House of Representatives has, again, called for the impeachment of the President, Muhammadu Buhari , especially over the abduction of over 300 schoolboys in Kankara, Katsina State.

The caucus had recently urged Nigerians to prevail on the National Assembly to begin an impeachment process against Buhari over the killing of 43 rice farmers by Boko Haram in Borno State.

Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Publicity, Benjamin Kalu, had dismissed the call as an unpopular opinion of only the factional opposition leader, Kingsley Chinda.

But at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, Chinda restated the call for the impeachment of the President over the growing insecurity in the country.

Chinda was accompanied by other PDP members in the House.

The caucus said, “We reinstate our call on Nigerians across all tribe, religion and political party to (1) awaken their Representatives and Senators to the realities of the moment and rescue Nigeria from this road to perdition by evoking their constitutional powers under Section 143 of the Constitution and commence impeachment proceedings against President Muhammadu Buhari for gross incompetence and breach of Section 14(2)(b) of the Constitution, and (2) call on members of the Federal Executive Council to resolve, under Section 144 of the Constitution, that this President is incapable of discharging the functions of the office.”

The opposition lawmakers further said, “With utmost concern about global anxiety caused by the wanton killing of some 43 Nigerian rice farmers in Borno State two weeks ago and most recently, the kidnap of hundreds of schoolboys at Kankara in the President’s home-state, Katsina. The nation, including members of the House of Representatives, waited with bated breath for an address of reassurance from President Muhammadu Buhari as he promised but, without courtesy and in the characteristic manner of the present government, no comment is made.

“It is very pathetic that the APC-led Federal Government, in its avowed romance with lies and vile propaganda, continues to demonstrate gross disregard for genuine discourse and democratic ethos.”

The caucus noted that only one gate separates the National Assembly Complex from the Presidential Villa “but it appears easier for a donkey to pass through the eye of a needle than for President Buhari to pass through the gate and address us on extremely serious security issues daily consuming the lives of our people.”

