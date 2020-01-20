PDP Stages ‘Mother of All Protests’ Against Supreme Court Judgement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has embarked on what it termed “mother of all protest” against last week’s Supreme Court judgement on Imo Governorship appeal.

The Apex court on Tuesday nullified the election of Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of Imo state and unanimously declared Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the winner of the March 19 governorship election.

A huge crowd of protesters, led by the national chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, armed with placards, waving party flags, took off from the PDP headquarters annex in Abuja, to the Supreme Court to express their dissatisfaction at the judgement of the Imo state governorship appeal.

A similar protest was held in Imo State on Sunday by supporters of the sacked governor.

Dressed in black attires, the protesters alleged that their choice of leadership was subverted by the apex court.

In the final result announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said Uzodinma was fourth in the election, behind Uche Nwosu of the Action Alliance (AA) and Ifeanyi Ararume of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

But the seven-member panel of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Tanko Muhammad said the evidence tendered by Uzodinma and APC was lawful.

The court said votes due to Uzodinma and APC from 388 polling units were not credited in the final result.

