PDP Strong and Willing to Change Fortune of Nigerians – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is strong, firm in its resolve to offer better governance, and willing to take over power in 2023 to change the fortune of Nigeria.

The governor made the assertion at a special reception on Friday to formally receive into PDP fold, the former Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Chibudom Nwuche at Government House, Port Harcourt.

Wike explained that as a PDP controlled state government, his administration has touched every facet of Rivers State, and offered the people the best good governance can afford.

According to him, PDP, for what it has continued to do in terms of responding to the needs of Nigerians, has remained a household name and most trusted to savage the country.

He said, “You’re welcome (Nwuche) to where God belongs, the property that God owns. This property called PDP is being owned by God and that is why it is the only household organisation you can find in this country.

“No matter what happens, PDP is still very strong, very firm, and very willing to change the fortune of this country.” Wike described Nwuche as a democrat who has a reckonable name and can add value to the PDP and not become a liability.

According to Wike, PDP woos persons who can contribute to the party, work to the welfare of the members and speak for their people. He, therefore, urged members of the party to dismiss fear that Nwuche will displace them in the scheme of things in the party.

Rivers State Chairman of PDP, Ambassador Desmond Akawor in presenting Rt. Hon. Chibudom to Governor Wike also gave him a party membership card and paraphernalia.

He said Chibudom’s defection is proof of the irresistible leadership style adopted by Governor Wike to not only provide Infrastructure across the state but continued to defend her interest in the country.

Nwuche, however, explained that he made mistakes out of anger to leave the PDP. According to him, he went on sabbatical but has retracted his steps back to where he has found people-oriented leadership.

He said Wike has transformed Rivers state in the past six years and turned Port Harcourt into a very modern city, with state-of-the-art infrastructure.

“No matter how much they hate you, they can’t deny one fact, you have worked so hard, you have put your heart in this state.”

