PDP Suspends National Working Committee, NWC Meeting Indefinitely

The deputy National Chairman (South)of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Elder Yemi Akinwomi has suspended the scheduled National Working Committee, NWC, meeting of the party till further notice.

Following the Port Harcourt Court restraining order against the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, the Deputy National Chairman, South, Elder Akinwomi acting on section 45 (2) of the PDP constitution took over the presiding over of the activities of the party and issued the directive.

The Constitutional section says that in absence of the National Chairman, the Deputy National Chairman South takes over the running of the party.

Elder Akinwomi has been recuperating from a protracted illness and had to sign his public announcement with a thumb print publicly videoed.

In the statement, Elder Akinwomi said ” Our attention was drawn

Yesterday evening to court order which purports to restrain our National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus from summoning and presiding over the meetings of the organs of the party

“In the foregoing circumstance, as the deputy National Chairman South of the Peoples Democratic Party, after due consultations and in exercise of the aforesaid powers, hereby deem it fit and proper to postpone the National Working Committee, NWC, meeting earlier scheduled for today till further notice to allow for broader consultations in the overall interest of our party.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.