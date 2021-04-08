Kola Ologbondiyan PDP

PDP To Hold South-West Congress On Monday

The Peoples Democratic Party has finally resolved to hold its South-West Congress in Osogbo, the Osun State capital on Monday, April 12.

The party stated this via a message tweeted by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan @OfficialPDPNig, on Thursday.

Ologbondiyan said, “After extensively discussing the issues of concern in the South – West (have been) resolved as follows: “Movement of the venue of the South-West Congress to Osogbo, Osun State

“The South West Congress is scheduled for Monday, April 12, 2021.”

Details later…

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
Kola OlogbondiyanOsun StatePDP

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

I Will Battle Banditry, Kidnapping, Secessionists – Usman Alkali Baba

I Will Battle Banditry, Kidnapping, Secessionists – Usman Alkali Baba

News
  • 8 Apr
  • 0
PDP To Hold South-West Congress On Monday

PDP To Hold South-West Congress On Monday

News
  • 8 Apr
  • 0
UK Government Reassures Public Of AstraZeneca Vaccine Safety

UK Government Reassures Public Of AstraZeneca Vaccine Safety

News
  • 8 Apr
  • 0

BEACON

Twitter said: "Invalid or expired token."

Back to Top