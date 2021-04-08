PDP To Hold South-West Congress On Monday
The Peoples Democratic Party has finally resolved to hold its South-West Congress in Osogbo, the Osun State capital on Monday, April 12.
The party stated this via a message tweeted by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan @OfficialPDPNig, on Thursday.
Ologbondiyan said, “After extensively discussing the issues of concern in the South – West (have been) resolved as follows: “Movement of the venue of the South-West Congress to Osogbo, Osun State
“The South West Congress is scheduled for Monday, April 12, 2021.”
Details later…
