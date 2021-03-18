PDP Urges President Buhari, APC to Embark on Immediate Electoral Reform

Nigeria’s leading opposition party, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to embark on immediate electoral reform that will guarantee free, fair, and transparent elections in 2023.

National Chairman of the Party, Uche Secondus, disclosed this at a meeting held on Wednesday at PDP national headquarters in Abuja.

“We urge President Buhari and his APC administration to embark on immediate electoral reform that will ensure free, fair, and transparent election in the country and put Nigeria in the piety with other developed democracies in the world, just like Ghana,” Secondus said.

The party accused the President and the ruling party, APC of putting hurdles in the way to conducting credible elections and warns that the citizens will not accept this.

Chairman of the PDP reconciliation committee, Senator Bukola Saraki in his address called for unity among members of the party.

“I think we need to be strong enough to face the challenge. It will be tough, it will be rough, but please let us not give up this party,” Saraki said.

Other members of the party also stressed the need for unity and the inclusion of youths and women in its elective positions if it must regain power in the 2023 election.

_________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.