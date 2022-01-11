PDP Will Produce Nigeria’s Next President – Wike, Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has said that the chances of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) producing Nigeria’s next president are very bright.

Diri, who spoke on Monday when the Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike visited him in Yenagoa, said the PDP is the only party that can rescue Nigeria from its present state of insecurity and economic woes, Daily Trust reports.

He described the presidency as a sacred office in the country, adding that PDP has been repositioned to ensure it wins the presidency in the 2023 general elections.

He said: “The presidency is one sacred office and we must do everything to protect it and ensure that our party clinches victory at the 2023 general polls.

“The number one thing for our party is our unity. Second is who becomes president. We have a capable national chairman that can steer us back to power come 2023.”

In his remarks, Governor Wike expressed confidence that PDP will produce the next president of Nigeria.

According to him, Nigerians were waiting for the party to rescue them from the current situation in the country, stressing that leaders and members of the party cannot afford to miss the opportunity.

