People Now Curse Me in Mosques –Aisha Yesufu

Activist, Aisha Yesufu, says she has been informed that people now curse her at mosques.

Yesufu, however, asked those cursing her why they had not done so when she was protesting against the government of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

She tweeted, “I heard I am being cursed in mosques! People finish praying and take time out to curse me in their prayers. I have asked that they should please let me know how many of these curses they rained on me when I was making the same demands during GEJ! We are all already cursed in Nigeria. Rolling on the floor laughing.”

Yesufu, who is a co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls group, was one of the driving forces of the #EndSARS movement with the iconic photo of her in a flowing hijab with her raised clenched fist going viral on social media.

However, following her role in the protests, several northern elements, including an actor, threatened to harm her.

Kannywood stars, Zahradeen Sani and Zainab Abdullahi, had called on northerners to attack Yesufu for her role in the protests.

Responding, Yesufu tweeted, “I am not known in the North but a northern actor and actress are taking time out to call for attack on me.

“Until Nigerians put sentiments aside and loudly demand #SecureNorth #EndInsecurity, Buhari wouldn’t, but I hear they said protest is not allowed in Islam. It seems the killings and an incompetent president and commander-in-chief doing nothing is allowed. What do I know?”

___

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.