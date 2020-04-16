Peter Obi Backs Buhari, Says Lockdown Extension Is Important And Necessary

Former Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Peter Obi, has backed President Muhammadu’s extension of the lockdown order aimed at curtailing COVID-19 in the country.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, he also commended efforts made by the Federal Government and respective state governments as well as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for their various efforts.

“For me the extension of two weeks is necessary and important. It is necessary and important because we don’t have the resources to fight the pandemic if it escalates and spreads.

“The only thing we have now is containment. But in doing so, it is critical we look at ways we can manage this process effectively,” he said.

According to him, the Federal Government should create more testing centres that will help the NCDC detect more COVID-19 cases in the country.

When comparing Nigeria’s testing ability to other African countries, he said: “Right now, our testing process is very low compared to our pairs even in Africa.”

While admitting that there is hunger in the land, the PDP chieftain therefore asked the President Buhari administration to act fast in order to cushion the effect of the lockdown.

Part of the measures he explained is for the Federal Government to give each state N10bn each to tackle the COVID-19 lockdown in the country.

Obi’s comment come two days after President Buhari extended the restriction of movement in Lagos and Ogun States, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In his nationwide broadcast on Monday, the President announced the extension of the lockdown by another two weeks.

