Plane Crash Kills 22 Persons in Ukraine

At least 22 people including air cadets, have been killed in a military plane crash in Ukraine, officials say.

According to BBC, the aircraft, an Antonov-26, came down on the outskirts of the Eastern city of Kharkiv as it was landing.

The plane was carrying cadets from Kharkiv Air Force University and was on a training flight at the time of the crash, officials said.

At least two people were seriously injured.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would travel to the region on Saturday, and that a commission was being created to investigate what happened.

Officials said 28 people were on the plane at the time of the crash, which happened some 2km (1.2 miles) from a military air base.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.