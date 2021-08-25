Plateau Attack: Youths Storm Assembly, Govt House With Victims’ Corpses

The city of Jos and its environs experienced palpable tension on Wednesday following the killing of several persons in Yelwa Zangam village in Plateau State.

Vexed by the latest assault which left many others injured on Tuesday night, a group of young persons stormed the Plateau Specialist Hospital where the corpses of victims had been deposited and evacuated them into vans.

They later proceeded with the corpses to the State House of Assembly, blocking all roads leading to the area.

Despite the address by the Speaker of the House who sued for calm, the youths were not satisfied with the response and proceeded to the Government House where the corpses of the victims were laid.

