Plateau Governor Lalong Threatens Kidnappers With Death Penalty

Nigeria’s Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong, has warned kidnappers to leave the state or face the death penalty if caught and convicted.

The governor said this while speaking at the Catholic Cathedral in the Shendam Local Government Area of the state.

He reassured the citizens of the State that the government would increase its fight against all kinds of crimes, especially kidnapping which has become a greater threat to peace and security of the citizens in the state as well as other parts of the country.

The warning comes in the wake of the recent kidnapping being experienced in some parts of the state.

On December 26, 2021, the paramount ruler of Gindiri town of Mangu Local Government Area, Charles Mato Dakat, was abducted in his residence and released after spending four days in captivity.

Similarly, on the eve of the New year, a governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr Kemi Nshe, was abducted in his residence in Shendam town.

