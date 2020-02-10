Plateau Senator Longjan Dies in Abuja Hospital

The Senator, representing Plateau South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Ignatius Longjan is dead.

He died at a Turkish Hospital, Nizamiye in Abuja.

The former Plateau State deputy governor had a running battle with an ailment in the last six months.

“His health condition deteriorated shortly after their inauguration in the Senate in June last year but we’ve now lost him,” a family source told Leadership.

Another source who is aware of the incident said: “We lost Senator Ignatius Longjan to the cold hands of death, may his soul rest in peace, Amen.

“Until his death, he was senator representing Plateau South senatorial District,” he said.

He disclosed further that Longjan died at the Nizamiye Hospital, Abuja.

Longjan served as a deputy governor of Plateau State under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) during the Jonah Jang’s administration.

Longjan was born on 16 May, 1945 and died as a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC),

