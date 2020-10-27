PMS Queues: No Need For Panic Buying, Says NNPC

Petrol queues surfaced in parts of Abuja on Monday evening and intensified on Tuesday morning.

But the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation tweeted on Tuesday morning that it had enough product that would last the country for about 60 days, adding that there was no need for panic buying.

The vandalism of petrol trucks by angry protesters forced oil marketers to temporarily suspend the movement of petroleum products, a development which warranted disruptions in supply.

Reacting to the queues that surfaced in Abuja and neighbouring states on Tuesday morning, the NNPC said in a tweet that there was no need for panic.

It said, “There is no need for panic-buying, rest assured that the NNPC has over two billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit in stock to guarantee steady supply and at least 60-day-product supply sufficiency.”

