Police Arrest 14 ‘Fake’ Officers Over Justice Odili’s House Invasion

The Nigeria Police Force says 14 “fake” police officers have been arrested for invading Justice Mary Odili’s residence on October 29.

The fake officers were said to have been led by a self-acclaimed Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Lawrence Ajojo, who confessed that he is not an officer of the force.

Parading the suspects, on Thursday at the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Garki, Abuja Force spokesman, Frank Mba, said the suspects who involved in the criminal acts came from different professional backgrounds.

In an interview with newsmen during the parade, the fake CSP, Ajojo admitted that “he’s not an officer of the Nigeria Police.”

Mba said seven of them, including two soldiers are at large.

He, however, vowed that all suspects at large would be apprehended.

Mba said the criminals are loose canons and document forgers who were on their own and not hired by any personnel of the ministry of justice.

One Stanley Nkwazeme, a journalist was also part of the syndicates arrested.

Recall that that Justice Mary’s residence was invaded by armed men on October 29, 2021.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, subsequently ordered an investigation into the invasion, vowing that the perpetrators must be brought to book.

