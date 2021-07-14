Police Arrest More Suspects Over Murder of Super TV CEO

The Lagos State Police Command has announced the arrest of more suspects in connection with the murder of Usifo Ataga, the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV.

The Lagos Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, made this known while parading some suspects on Wednesday.

Ataga was found dead days after checking into an apartment with Chidinma Ojuku, a 300 level student of the University of Lagos.

The suspect had fled the scene of the crime until she was arrested at her father’s house in Yaba, Lagos.

When she was paraded by the police in June, the 300 level student of the University of Lagos had said she killed him while he was trying to force himself on her.

She had sought forgiveness, saying she did not want to die.

“I regret killing Mr Ataga. I don’t know what my future holds but I don’t want to die. Please, I don’t want to die because of this case. I have not killed before,” Chidinma had said at the time.

But Chidinma later said she knew nothing about Ataga’s death.

“I didn’t injure anybody. I don’t know who must have come into the apartment, and did that… I don’t know who that person is. I don’t know what happened. I did not kill him,” the suspect had said.

