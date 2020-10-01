Police Arrest Protesters, Journalists in Lagos as Demonstration Against Bad Governance Continues Nationwide

Police in Lagos have arrested over 27 persons taking part in peaceful demonstrations against bad governance in the country. Some yet to be identified journalists were also arrested by the police while covering the peaceful agitation.

The protesters under the aegis of #RevolutionNow staged the demonstration to coincide with Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary in Lagos and other cities across Nigeria and beyond.

Some of the protesters were arrested around the Maryland area of the metropolis while at least two others were picked up at Badagry while the march went on.

At least 21 of those arrested are currently at ‘Area H’ Police Station in the Ogudu area of the city.

The policemen paraded the venue of the demonstration in ‘Black Maria’ trucks and other vehicles to seize and throw those arrested into.

But despite the intimidation by the law enforcement agency, Nigerians have continued to go ahead with the protest in different cities across the country.

The demonstration is organised by the Coalition for Revolution – a group that has called for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari for the poor state of governance in Nigeria.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources