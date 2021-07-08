Police Commission Promotes 24 CPs to AIG Rank, Drops Ibrahim Magu

The Police Service Commission has approved the promotion of 24 Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police. The Commission, however, declined the promotion of former acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, CP Ibrahim Magu.

The Commission’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, made this known in a statement on Thursday titled, ‘PSC Promotes 24 CPs, 35 DCPs, 52 ACPs, 50 CSPs, Drops Ibrahim Magu’.

According to Ani, the decisions were the highpoints of the Commission’s 12th Plenary Meeting held on Tuesday and Wednesday, which was presided over by the Commission’s Chairman, Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police.

“The Commission declined the promotion of CP Magu pending clearance from the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and the Office of the Inspector General of Police,” the statement partly read.

Magu, who served as acting chairman of the EFCC from 2015 to 2020, was rejected twice by the Senate.

He was later suspended along with several others for allegedly mismanaging funds of the commission, an allegation which he vehemently denied.

The former EFCC boss was probed for over three months by a judicial panel of inquiry led by a former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami.

The panel made several recommendations but the report has not been made public to date.

The President, Muhammadu Buhari , later in February 2021 named 40-year-old Abdulrasheed Bawa as the new EFCC chairman to replace Magu.

