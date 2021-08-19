Police Commission Queries FBI Evidence Against Abba Kyari

The Nigeria Police Service Commission says it has set up an in-house panel to study the documented evidence presented by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) against suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

The new panel is headed by the Director, Department of Police Discipline in the commission, Barrister Tijani Mohammed, according to a statement from the police regulatory office.

The statement stated that the panel was inaugurated by the Secretary to the commission, Abubakar Ismaila on Thursday.

The new investigative panel follows an earlier one set up by Inspector General of Police Usman Baba to review Mr Kyari’s indictment for internet fraud alongside his now arrested ally Raymon “Hushpuppi” Abbas by the FBI.

The IGP panel headed by DIG Joseph Egbunike in charge of Force Intelligence Bureau is yet to publicly declare it’s findings amid controversy over its report.

Several alleged infractions against Mr Kyari, including the N8 million bribe he allegedly received from Hushpuppi to jail a co-fraudster.

The suspended deputy police commissioner, Kyari had since denied the allegation, saying he acted as a debt collector.

Details soon…

Credit: People’s Gazette

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.