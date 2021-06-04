Police Council Confirms Baba as Inspector-General of Police
The Police Council meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, has confirmed Usman Baba as inspector-general of police.
Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, confirmed the development at the end of their meeting. Dingyadi said Baba was unanimously confirmed.
President Buhari on April 6, appointed Usman Baba as acting police boss.
Baba was a deputy inspector-general of police before his promotion.
