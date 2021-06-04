IGP

Police Council Confirms Baba as Inspector-General of Police

The Police Council meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, has confirmed Usman Baba as inspector-general of police.

Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, confirmed the development at the end of their meeting. Dingyadi said Baba was unanimously confirmed.

President Buhari on April 6, appointed Usman Baba as acting police boss.

Baba was a deputy inspector-general of police before his promotion.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
Maigari DingyadiMuhammadu BuhariUsman Baba

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Like Twitter, Facebook Deletes Buhari’s Statement

Like Twitter, Facebook Deletes Buhari’s Statement

News
  • 4 Jun
  • 0
BREAKING: Facebook , Instagram Suspends Trump’s Account for 2 Years

BREAKING: Facebook , Instagram Suspends Trump’s Account for 2 Years

News
  • 4 Jun
  • 0
BREAKING: FG Suspends Twitter Operations in Nigeria

BREAKING: FG Suspends Twitter Operations in Nigeria

News
  • 4 Jun
  • 0

BEACON

Twitter said: "Invalid or expired token."

Back to Top