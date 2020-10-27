Police Deploy Helicopter as Looters Break into Abuja NYSC Camp

Hoodlums have invaded the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Kubwa, Abuja.

The hoodlums, in large number, carted away the foodstuff and mattresses meant for the Corps members when the orientation programme resumes on November 9.

Security men at the scene shot sporadic gunshots to deter the miscreants.

A police helicopter was also sighted flying towards the scene.

More to follow..

