Police Deploy Men in Revoked Saraki’s Land

Share Pin 0 Shares

Kwara State Police Command on Tuesday deployed policemen to the large expanse of land belonging to the Second Republic Senate Leader, the late Dr Olusola Saraki, which the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, revoked on Friday.

AbdulRazaq had announced plans to construct a new secretariat on the land, which he claimed was obtained without any documentation, a claim the immediate past Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, denied.

Since the revocation order was issued on Friday, Abdulrazaq and Saraki had engaged in accusations and counter accusations over the land, which the state government said belonged to the Civil Service Clinic but which Saraki said belonged to his late father.

Punch reports that it observed two police patrol vehicles stationed around the property and policemen patrolling the street.

It was further gathered that the presence of the policemen in the area might be to prevent the aged women who usually thronged the “charity home” at the end of every month to receive monetary gifts from the Saraki family from gaining access into the facility.

It was gathered from people leaving around the area that the policemen arrived in the area early in the morning and our correspondent who visited the Ilofa Street residence of Dr Saraki at about 11am observed that the area was calm while people were going about their business without being molested.

The Kwara Civil Service Clinic, which shared a fence with the land in contention (Ile Arugbo), attended to patients.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Ajayi Okasanmi, in his reaction said the deployment of the security men was for security purpose.

He said, “It is important to forestall breakdown of law and order in the state following perceived media war trailing the issue and various reactions from politicians on the matter.”

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.