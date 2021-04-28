Police Dismiss Three Officers for Allegedly Extorting LASU Student

The Ogun State Police Command, yesterday, dismissed three officers for allegedly extorting the sum of N153,000 from a student of Lagos State University (LASU), Sheriff Adedigba.

The command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this to newsmen in Abeokuta. The dismissed officers are Inspector Sunday John, Sergeant Jimoh Asimiya, and Sergeant Solomon Adedapo.

They were alleged to have forcefully extorted the said amount from the victim while he was travelling from Abeokuta to Lagos.

Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, ordered the immediate arrest and detention of the officers involved in the dastardly act.

“The three policemen were quickly identified and apprehended. The money was recovered from them and returned to the victim. They were subsequently arraigned for departmental orderly room trial on three-count charges of corrupt practices, discreditable conduct, and disobedience to a lawful order.

“They were found guilty of all the charges and subsequently dismissed from the force to serve as a deterrent to others.

“The victim, who was also present to give evidence, praised the commissioner of police and the management team for their prompt response to his outcry, which he said rekindled his hope in the Nigeria Police,” Oyeyemi said.

He added that the commissioner of police had appealed to members of the public to always endeavour to report any act of misconduct from any officer to him personally or through any of the principal officers of the command, and as such, would be treated with utmost urgency.

He also warned officers to desist from any act capable of tarnishing the image of the command, as such would not be condoned.

