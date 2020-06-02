Police Inspector Arrested For Unruly Behaviour Which Led To Death Of A Sergeant

The Lagos State Police Command says it has apprehended an Inspector whose unruly behaviour led to the death of his colleague.

According to a statement by the Force, the arrest took place on the 31st of May, 2020, after the Area A Command received a distress call that one Inspector Monday Gabriel from No 21 Police Mobile Force Squadron Abuja, on Special duty in a Federal Government facility in Ikoyi, Lagos, went berserk and started shooting sporadically.

It was reported that a certain Sergeant Felix Okago who was on Special duty with the Inspector, died from some gunshot injuries sustained during the incident, while others escaped unhurt.

In an attempt to escape, the Inspector is said to have commandeered a patrol van, driving off towards the third mainland bridge, and shooting as he was escaping.

He was intercepted by policemen from the Bariga Division along Akoka, they disarmed and handcuffed him. His rifle and vehicle were recovered during the interception.

Police spokesman DSP Bala Elkana revealed in his communique that the corpse of the deceased Sergeant has been deposited in the mortuary for autopsy while the Inspector has been taken to the Police Hospital for medical examination as he presented signs of mental depression.

DSP Elkana further stated that the Commissioner of Police has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of investigations to take over the case, even as he conveyed the Command’s condolences to the family of the fallen Sergeant who paid the supreme price in service to his fatherland.

