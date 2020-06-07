Police Recruitment: Malami Orders PSC Chair to Withdraw Appeal Against IGP
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has reprimanded the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Musiliu Smith, for appealing a judgment of the Federal High Court which upheld the power of the Inspector-General of Police to recruit police constables.
He also knocked the commission for allegedly flouting the presidential directives on the recruitment, noting that the PSC’s decision to subject the matter to a judicial review portrayed the government in a bad light.
Malami, in a letter with reference number SGF/PS/MIA/90/II dated March 3, 2020, directed Smith, a retired IG, to discontinue the appeal immediately.
The letter was copied to the Chief of Staff to the President, Minister of Police Affairs and the IG.
The recruitment of 10,000 constables had been enmeshed in crisis following the takeover of the exercise by the current IG, Mohammed Adamu, a move that did not go down well with the commission which challenged the development in court.
