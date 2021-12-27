Police Release Okorocha’s Son-in-Law, Uche Nwosu

A former governorship candidate in Imo State and Senator Rochas Okorocha’s son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, has regained freedom after he was released unconditionally from police custody Sunday.

Nwosu was arrested on Sunday by the Nigerian police in a church service at St Peter’s Anglican Church Umunwokwe Village Eziama-Obaire Nkwerre LGA of Imo State.

According to a statement signed by Nwadike Chikezie, Special Adviser Media to Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, he did not spend a night in police custody.

“I have spoken with him and he extended his greetings to all of us out there.

“While we await police report on why the abduction and arrest, we call on everyone to remain calm and focused because God is in charge of the whole situation,” the statement said.

The statement added: “The act of desecrating the House of God we all know a direct affront and challenge to God Almighty. We leave God to do his fight because vengeance is of God but to all Christians, does it now mean that the Government has no more respect for God and does it now mean that the House of God is no more a place one can take refuge? God prove your answers.”

