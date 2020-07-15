Police ‘Rescue Soldiers’ Abducted by Boko Haram

Two soldiers abducted by suspected Boko Haram insurgents along Auno road in Borno state, have been rescued by policemen.

The insurgents attacked a troop of soldiers who were on patrol on Auno road on Monday.

After killing two soldiers, they went away with other soldiers and their gun trucks.

At 14.30 hrs of July 13, 20120, an army patrol team was attacked by Boko Haram along Auno road and killed two soldiers and kidnapped others while carting away two of the military’s gun trucks, AK 47Rifles and unspecified numbers of ammunition.

Counter-Terrorism unit of the Nigeria police on pin down point (operation), at the area went after the terrorists. After a gun battle recovered one gun-truck, rifles and rescued two soldiers alive.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.