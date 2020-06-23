Police Seal Off APC Headquarters in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has sealed the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the orders of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Currently, the secretariat is under key and lock.

According to reports, the seal-off was aimed at ensuring peace around the secretariat.

Members of the NWC who showed up at the party secretariat were prevented from gaining access to the party house while members of staff and journalists were allowed to walk in without their cars.

This development comes as the party’s leadership remains divided over who takes over as the Acting National Chairman, following the suspension of the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Following the decision, the party’s National Working Committee affirmed former Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi, as the Acting National Chairman.

But due to Mr Ajimobi’s unavoidable absence, the NWC appointed the National Vice Chairman, South-South, Hilliard Etta to act on his behalf.

Meanwhile, the APC Deputy National Secretary, Mr Victor Giadom also declared himself as the acting National Chairman, on the strength of a Federal Capital Territory High Court order obtained on March 16.

But a legal document later surfaced from a group in the southwest, claiming that the position of the Deputy National Chairman, south of the APC is still vacant and that the party’s acting National Chairman, Abiola Ajimobi is not eligible to occupy the seat.

The group’s lawyer, Babatunde Oke said in a statement that the suit was instituted at the Federal High Court in Ado-Ekiti on February 12, 2020, against the APC National Working Committee and Ajimobi asking the court, among other things, to fill up the position in line with the party’s constitution.

The statement explained that at the time it was instituted, Senator Ajimobi’s name had not been purportedly recognised, but he was later announced as the Deputy National Chairman, south of the party.

It added that Ajimobi’s lawyer had also denied his appointment in court on March 23, as the court warned that all parties desist from changing the status quo on the suit.

The group insists that Senator Ajimobi is not recognised as the substantive Deputy National Chairman, south of the APC and can, therefore, not act as the party’s National Chairman.

Consequently, they asked the National Working Committee to take note of the suit and desist from committing contempt of court.

