Popular Kogi Pastor, Ayo Adun is Dead

Ayo Adun, the founder and senior pastor of Millennium Christian Centre, one of the biggest churches in Lokoja, Kogi State is dead.

Politics Nigeria reports that Adun died on Sunday, 26 December 2021 when his car rammed into a stationary vehicle that had developed fault on the road in Lokoja.

The newspaper reported that the heavy duty vehicle didn’t have any caution sign and that was why the clergyman’s man car rammed into it, causing his death.

Adun’s untimely death elicited reactions from Nigerians.

“The best Pastor who dedicated his life serving the church, he committed himself to everything that was happening in the church and made sure that the commission of the Lord was actualized and established. We are heartbroken for the loss and we don’t know where to begin from, we only accept as the will of God and ask our Father who is in heaven to comfort each one of us during this trying moments,” wrote Jordan Abayomi on Facebook.

Harry E. Oni said: “Pastor Ayo Adun is one in a Million. Every minute I spent with him while he was here fired up something in me. A great mentor with sound biblical teachings. Is it His accomodating Heart or Kind Spirit you will talk about? He always have a gift to offer during every of my visit and he does this with a cheerful spirit.”

“His car rammed into a trailer, that spoiled on the centre of road in Lokoja, unfortunately the trailer didn’t have any traffic caution sign/light ,as such his head hard a serious hit ,he fought has a fighter and soldier of Christ for the past 5 months but sadly ,gone home today to rest with the lord,” said Bright Kadri in a Facebook post.

